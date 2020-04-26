Many companies won't rehire staff

WASHINGTON – Some small businesses that obtained a highly coveted government loan say they won't be able to use it to bring all their laid-off workers back, even though that is what the program was designed to do.

The Paycheck Protection Program promises a business owner loan forgiveness if they retain or rehire all the workers they had in late February. But owners say the equation isn't so simple, in part because of current economic conditions and partly due to the terms of the loans.

As a result, the loans may not reduce unemployment as much as the Trump administration and Congress hope.

The government's $2 trillion relief package included $349 billion for the small business loan program, which was besieged with applications and ran out of money Thursday. Congress and the White House reached a deal Tuesday that would provide another $310 billion.

To get the loans forgiven, companies need to spend 75% on payroll within eight weeks of receiving the money. The other 25% can be spent on rent, utilities, and mortgage payments. Otherwise, the loan has generous terms: Only a 1% interest rate and six months before any principal is due.

Many of the small companies that were able to obtain a loan are having second thoughts about rehiring all their workers and a few plan to return the money. Others will use what they can on rent and utilities, and will use some to rehire a portion of their laid-off staff. But most are unsure they will be able to reopen eight weeks from now. They see little point in rehiring all their workers and then potentially laying them off again if business remains weak two months from now.

Also, the generous unemployment aid that was also included in the government's relief package has made it more difficult to rehire. Many workers are making more with unemployment checks, which now include a $600 weekly benefit from the federal government.

The National Federation for Independent Business, a small business advocacy group, is pushing the government to make it easier for loans to be forgiven.

The group wants the SBA to eliminate the requirement that 75% be spent on payroll, or at least reduce it to 50%. It also wants the rehiring window extended and is pushing for a “good faith” provision that would credit companies for trying to rehire workers who prefer unemployment aid instead.