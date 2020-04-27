Stocks climb globally as hopes build for easing lockdowns

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street and around the world as governments prepare to gradually lift restrictions they imposed on businesses to slow the sweep of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 rose 1.5% Monday at the start of a week that’s packed with market-moving events.

Several major central banks are meeting, including the Bank of Japan, which announced its latest stimulus measures to prop up markets. A slew of the biggest U.S. companies are also scheduled to report how much profit they made in the first three months of 2020.

Bond yields rose and the price of oil fell.