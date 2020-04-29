Area jobless claims drop

First-time unemployment claims from northeast Indiana residents fell this month to 12,183, according to data local officials released Tuesday.

The filings for the week ending April 11 were down more than 18% from the 14,942 reported for the week ending April 4.

“Any other week, more than 12,000 initial unemployment claims would have our jaws on the ground, but the recent highs have given us a new set point by which we measure this activity,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

The numbers reflect layoffs for an Economic Growth Region comprising Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, Noble, LaGrange, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties, based on the date unemployment benefit claims are filed.

Nearly 54,465 people in the region filed for initial unemployment claims within the first four weeks of hundreds of businesses shutting down or scaling back hours to enable social distancing due to the global coronavirus pandemic. About 26,365 of those claims were from Allen County residents.

The financial calamity caused by the pandemic will take time for many to rebound from. State officials Friday are expected to announce plans to gradually allow more businesses to restore hours and services.

Much of the emphasis has been on sidelined retail and restaurant workers, but jobless claims still show manufacturing has been hard hit.

Filing from manufacturing workers comprise 41.9% of the region's claims for the weeks ending March 21 through April 11. The calculations were made by the PFW research institute, using Indiana Department of Workforce Development data.

The 58,477 initial claims filed by northeast Indiana residents in just the first 15 weeks of 2020 represent the third-largest number of regional claims in any given year since 2008, the Great Recession.

“At no time in recent memory have the economic fortunes of tens of thousands fallen so far so fast,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works.

