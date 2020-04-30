The Journal Gazette
 
    How do I get money from the US coronavirus relief deal?

    Associated Press

     

    How do I get a relief check as part of the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package?

    If your tax return shows you earned up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income, you’ll get a $1,200 payout as part of the package to help with the coronavirus pandemic. The payment steadily declines for those making more, phasing out at $99,000.

    Married couples will each get $1,200, declining at incomes of $150,000 and phasing out at $198,000. Parents get $500 for each eligible child.

    You must have a Social Security number and be a legal U.S. resident to receive the funds.

    The money will be deposited into the bank account listed on your 2018 or 2019 tax return. If you didn’t provide that information, a check will be mailed to you. Or, you can also enter your direct deposit information on the IRS website.

    If you don’t typically file a tax return, you can enter basic information on the IRS website to get the payment.

    ------

    The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.

