Disappointing results hurt stocks

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street on Friday after Amazon and other big companies reported disappointing results, the latest evidence of how the coronavirus pandemic is hobbling the economy and hurting corporate earnings.

A day after closing out its best month since 1987, the S&P 500 fell 2.8%. The slide gave the benchmark index its second-straight weekly loss.

The selling accelerated as the day went on, with energy stocks taking the biggest losses. Technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for a big slice of the decline.

Amazon sank 7.6% after it reported a profit for the latest quarter that fell short of Wall Street's forecasts.

A sharp increase in costs related to providing deliveries safely during the pandemic outweighed a big increase in revenue.

The retail giant's movements have an outsized sway on the S&P 500 because it's the third-largest company in the index.

The S&P 500 gave up 81.72 points to close at 2,830.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 622.03 points, or 2.6%, at 23,723.69.

The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighed with technology stocks, slid 284.60 points, or 3.2%, to 8,604.95. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks shed 50.18 points, or 3.8%, closing at 1,260.48.

Exxon Mobil's latest results also weighed on the market. The oil producer fell 7.2% after it said that it swung to a loss of $610 million last quarter.

It had to write down the value of its inventories by $2.9 billion amid a collapse in energy prices as airplanes, automobiles and workplaces worldwide suddenly went idle in the spring.

Many companies have pulled their earnings guidance for the rest of the year, citing uncertainty about how much of an impact the outbreak will have on their business and the economy, which is now in a recession.

“There's an expectation that we'll have a very difficult second quarter for GDP and profits, and the third quarter will probably still be difficult,” said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede.