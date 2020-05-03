China provides clues to reopening of U.S. economy

NANJING, China – Just as the federal government and governors around the United States start to plan for the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are clues to how the economy may be re-started from the experiences of the pandemic’s epicenter in China.

Anderson native Chris Kirchenbauer, who since January has given readers of The Herald Bulletin a firsthand glimpse of the coronavirus and its trajectory, said as the quarantine was lifted about four weeks ago, people continued to wear masks and are subjected to temperature checks when they congregate. However, they still don’t meet in large groups, avoiding public events, such as movies, sporting events and concerts.

“Everyone is still very cautious and suspect around each other,” the Lapel High School graduate said. “At work we continue to practice the same social distancing we did in the early weeks.”

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday announced a five-stage plan that will allow for a broader opening of the state’s economy, starting with Stage 2 on Monday.

Employed by a German auto parts manufacturer, Kirchenbauer initially worked from home for a week following the Chinese New Year in January and returned to the office on Feb. 19. Many restrictions were put in place to ensure worker safety, he reported.

“We started with a small crew, mostly working in our laboratories to keep the testing on schedule,” he said. “We then increased attendance the following week and after the third week were back at 90% staff, missing those who were still in lockdown regions.”

Kirchenbauer, who moved to China in 2008 and experienced the worldwide recession from there, said the Asian country seemed to bounce back relatively quickly from that economic downturn because of a pent-up demand for cars and other consumer and commercial goods.

However, he said he expects the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic to be much slower, in part because 2019 already was a year of reduced growth in China. Original 2020 forecasts in the U.S., however, were much brighter until the pandemic reached its shores.

“I was shocked to see the US stock market continue to rise while the global supplier was closed,” he said. “Then when the virus arrived in Europe and US, the demand side of the equation was affected. What we lost on the supply side, we are now losing on the demand side. It’s going to take a long time for the world to recover from this.”

Most larger companies opened almost immediately when the stay-at-home orders were lifted in China, Kirchenbauer said. In addition, there were no reports of massive layoffs or large unemployment figures, possibly because of the nation’s communist government policies, which included reduced tax payments and salary support for companies, he said.

“From my experience, there seems to be a more surgical approach to assisting individuals and companies,” he said. “Some companies needed help with rent, others with loan payments, still others with salaries. The sense I have is that the local governments have flexibility to help with all of these.”