Major stock indexes mostly erase early losses, end mixed

Major stock indexes erased much of their early losses, leaving the market mixed at the end of trading Monday.

Companies whose fortunes are most closely linked to how well the economy is doing took the biggest losses, including banks, energy and basic materials companies.

The S&P 500 wound up with a gain of less than 1 point, having come back from an early loss of 0.9%. Far more stocks fell than rose in the index.

Technology companies continued their steady march higher, sending the Nasdaq up 0.8%. Health-care stocks also rose, and came closer to erasing their losses for the year.