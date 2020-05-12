GM preparing to restart

General Motors Co. and its suppliers are implementing a phased-in restart beginning this week, officials said Monday during a webinar and conference call with media.

GM assembly line workers will begin to return next week at some of the company's 120 U.S. facilities, they said. The Detroit automaker normally employs about 4,000 in its Allen County pickup truck assembly plant.

Officials expect to be up to previous production levels by June 15, with some plants reaching that threshold faster. Phil Kienle, GM's vice president of manufacturing for North America, said second and third shifts will be added back gradually in many places, based on market demand.

The local assembly plant will probably ramp up more quickly than most others, he said. Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups have been among GM's bestsellers in recent years.

The company has drafted a game plan based on experience in three of its U.S. plants, including Kokomo, where workers last month began building critical care ventilators for the sickest COVID-19 patients.

The company is making FDA-cleared Level 1 surgical masks at its Warren, Michigan, manufacturing facility. GM's Arlington, Texas, plant, which builds SUVs, is converting machinery for the new model year.

Kienle has spent the last six weeks in Kokomo. So far, GM hasn't recorded any employee-to-employee coronavirus spread in the open facilities, giving officials confidence their approach is working, he said.

In consultation with the United Auto Workers, GM management is adopting procedures that exceed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, Kienle said. Protocols will be updated as more information becomes available.

Dr. Jeffery Hess, GM's corporate medical director, said the new process focuses on three goals: keeping the virus out of the workplace, preventing virus spread inside facilities and managing suspected and confirmed positive coronavirus cases.

All workers will be asked to wear masks and safety glasses; encouraged to wash their hands before eating, drinking and smoking; stay 6 feet away from each other whenever possible; and sanitize individual workspaces, machinery and tools.

The company will prop open doors to reduce the number of workers touching them; increase ventilation by increasing the flow of outside air; and sanitize restrooms, hand rails, door knobs, elevator buttons and other surfaces multiple times a day, Hess said.

Most GM plants in the U.S. have a medical center on-site, he said. Any worker who feels sick will be referred to a health care provider, who will take the person's temperature, do a medical assessment and administer a COVID-19 test, when indicated.

Any employee tested will be sent home to await the results. Meanwhile, GM will do contact tracing so anyone who came in contact with an infected person within the previous 48 hours will be notified and tested. Anyone testing positive will be sent home to self-isolate for 14 days and must test negative before returning to work.

Anyone afraid to return to work can talk to human resources about taking time off, applying for disability or other leave, Hess said.

Patrick Morrissey, GM spokesman, said the employer prioritizes safety.

“We're going to start slow,” he said, “get it right and make sure our employees are comfortable with our new procedures.”

