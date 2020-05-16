JC Penney latest into bankruptcy

NEW YORK – The coronavirus pandemic has pushed troubled department store chain J.C. Penney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

As part of its reorganization, the 118-year-old company said late Friday it will be closing some of its stores and will disclose details and timing in the coming weeks. It operates 850 stores and it has nearly 90,000 workers. It said that it received $900 million in financing to help it operate during the restructuring.

Many experts are pessimistic about Penney's survival even as it sheds its debt and shrinks the number of its stores. Its fashion and home offerings haven't stood out for years. And moreover, its middle-to-low income customers have been the hardest hit by massive layoffs during the pandemic. Many of them will likely shop more at discounters – if they shop at all, analysts say.

“This is a long, sad story,” said Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics, a retail research firm. “Penney offers no reason to shop there compared to its competitors, whether it's Macy's or T.J. Maxx or Walmart. How are they going to survive?”

Layoffs skyrocket as job openings fall

U.S. layoffs soared in March to a record 11.4 million after state and local governments closed restaurants, bars, movie theaters and other nonessential businesses in response to the intensifying viral outbreak.

The Labor Department also said Friday that job openings plunged, and hiring fell, though those changes weren't nearly as dramatic as layoffs, which rose more than sixfold. The number of available jobs dropped nearly 12%, to 6.2 million. The number of hires declined 13%, to 5.2 million.

New data is revealing how the severity of this downturn has skewed the nature of U.S. recessions. Businesses typically cut back on hiring first as the economy begins to slow. Layoffs then intensify once employers start to accept that a recession is at hand. In the pandemic, the layoffs have been immediate and massive.

5 years, $1.12 billion added to BAE deal

BAE Systems Controls Inc.'s Fort Wayne operation has been awarded a maximum $1.12 billion, five-year extension to a 10-year contract for “consumable and depot-level repairables supporting multiple weapon systems platforms,” the Defense Department announced Friday.

The products will be manufactured in Indiana, Texas, Arizona, California, New Jersey, New York and New Hampshire. March 22, 2025 is the deadline for performance.

The U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency and federal civilian agencies are the customers. The Defense Logistics Agency Aviation in Richmond, Virginia, issued the contract.

Tesla names 2 sites for assembly plant

Tesla has picked Austin, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as finalists for its new U.S. assembly plant, a person briefed on the matter said Friday.

The person says company officials visited Tulsa in the past week and were shown two sites.

It wasn't clear if there were any other finalists in the mix. The person, who didn't want to be identified because the site selection process is secret, said no final decision has been made.

The new factory will be Tesla's biggest so far. The electric car maker has said it wants the factory to be in the center of the country and closer to East Coast markets.