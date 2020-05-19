Longtime Kendallville furniture store closing

A family furniture store in Kendallville announced Monday it is closing after nearly 100 years in business.

Atz Furniture, 904 W. North St., will begin its liquidation sale Thursday, ending a decades-long relationship with some customers.

“We had a customer in here the other day who's been buying from Atz Furniture for 62 years,” third-generation owner Joe Atz said in a statement. “I can't describe how proud we are of that and our appreciation to the generations of loyal customers and friends from over nearly a century serving families and community.”

The shop is closing because Atz wants to retire, general manager Kenny Darling said.

Atz joined the business in 1982, 60 years after his grandfather co-founded it in Goshen, according to a news release. Atz took over the business after his father, John Atz, died in 2006 from injuries he suffered in a four-vehicle crash on U.S. 6 near Wawaka.

The Kendallville store opened in 1928 – the business's first expansion – according to a news release. A Ligonier store opened in 1942, it added.

The liquidation sale will include such brands as Catnapper, Ashley, Fusion, HomeStretch, Lane, Mega Motion, Howard Miller and Simmons, the release said.

The store building is for lease.

