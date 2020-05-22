Wall Street ends a choppy day mostly higher; crude oil falls

Wall Street shook off a weak start and ended a wobbly day mostly higher.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday, bringing its weekly gain to 3.2%.

Crude oil prices fell after notching six straight gains, which weighed on energy stocks. Small-company stocks did more than twice as well as the rest of the market this week, a bullish signal suggesting that investors expect the economy is on the path to recovery.

Overseas, Hong Kong’s main index fell 5.6% after China made more moves to limit political opposition in the former British colony. European markets and bond yields were mixed.