Renewable energy furture uncertain

SAN DIEGO – The unprecedented scope of the COVID-19 outbreak has led to an equal measure of uncertainty in the renewable energy sector.

Will the depth of the pandemic slow down investment in solar, wind and other cleaner energy projects? Or will the economic tumult that the coronavirus has wrought on the oil and gas segments provide an opening for renewables to fill?

The answer appears as murky as other predictions about the virus have been.

“This is unprecedented, so we simply don't have good models that tell us what happens,” said David Victor, professor of international relations at the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy.

Victor summed up the risks of making prognostications in the midst of a systemic shock in a recent article for the Brookings Institution, a left-of-center think tank based in Washington D.C.: “In the dark, all swans are black.”

A coalition of renewable and clean energy groups has estimated more than 594,000 workers in their industry have lost jobs in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. California topped the list of individual states, with 105,443 jobless claims in March and April.

The areas range from energy efficiency workers shut out of homes and buildings to solar and wind turbine companies laying off workers because they're unable to access panels and parts stranded in shut-down factories.

With governments on the state and federal levels concentrating on immediate concerns around high unemployment and restarting companies small and large that have essentially been frozen in place, development of renewable projects may take a back seat.

A utility-scale solar producer told the Solar Energy Industries Association a $109 million project in Texas that would employ 550 workers has been put on hold because tax equity financing has dried up.

The trade group's California arm last month conducted a survey of its members and 11% of those who responded said they have completely shut down operations. Another 40% said their business has declined by more than half.