Study sees work autonomy as healthy

Let those you lead take charge.

A study that Indiana University's Kelley School of Business released last week found that mental health and mortality have a “strong correlation with the amount of autonomy we have at our job, our workload and job demands, and our cognitive ability to deal with those demands.”

When job demands are “greater than the control afforded by the job or an individual's ability to deal with those demands, there is a deterioration of their mental health and, accordingly, an increased likelihood of death,” said Erik Gonzalez-Mulé, assistant professor at the Kelley School. He teaches organizational behavior and human resources and was lead author for the study's report.

“We examined how job control, or the amount of autonomy employees have at work, and cognitive ability, or people's ability to learn and solve problems, influence how work stressors such as time pressure or workload affect mental and physical health and, ultimately, death,” Gonzalez-Mulé said in a statement. “We found that work stressors are more likely to cause depression and death as a result of jobs in which workers have little control or for people with lower cognitive ability.”

The study also found that job demands resulted in better physical health and lower likelihood of death when paired with more control of work responsibilities. Bethany Cockburn, assistant professor of management at Northern Illinois University, was co-author on the report.

Control could include allowing people to set their own schedules and prioritizing work while still moving toward their goals.

The study, “This Job Is (Literally) Killing Me: A Moderated-Mediated Model Linking Work Characteristics to Mortality,” appears in the current issue of the Journal of Applied Psychology. It is a follow-up to previous research Gonzalez-Mulé and Cockburn published in 2017 to examine the relationship between job characteristics and mortality.

The researchers used data from 3,148 Wisconsin residents who participated in the nationally representative, longitudinal Midlife in the United States survey. Of those in their sample, 211 participants died during the 20-year study, the news release said.

A shift on who makes certain decisions can work, I think, when wisely delegated. But that assumes those entrusted have been proactive and responsible on routine work.

Sometimes people want control but haven't earned the trust or don't understand the importance of communication – providing regular updates about progress or problems to managers who typically are held accountable.

Many managers would relish the opportunity to spend more time on vision, long-range planning or coaching. They just need assurance – for their own mental health – that what's supposed to be working when they're not closely tracking details from those they've ceded control to is indeed working.

Work from home

WFH has become shorthand for work from home.

Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. on Thursday said many employers face challenges on how to modify or extend current work from home policies, including hiring private eyes to monitor employees, accommodating flexibility due to child care, and dealing with the mental health of isolated workers.

“Employers will need to be ready to handle the inevitable requests to continue working from home, especially as states start to reopen without proven treatment or a vaccine,” said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of the global outplacement and executive and business coaching firm that bears his name.

Many executive orders from governors have encouraged remote work when possible.

In a recent Challenger survey, 28% of employers reported they would make WFH accommodations permanent for some of their workers, while 27% said they would leave coronavirus-related WFH policies in place for workers until they are comfortable returning. Another 6% said they would make these accommodations permanent for all workers, Thursday's news release said, without disclosing the number surveyed.

