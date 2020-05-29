Stocks erase a loss as worries about China tensions fizzle

The stock market erased an an early drop and ended mixed, capping a strong week and month.

Major U.S. indexes had started the day lower Friday as traders worried that President Donald Trump would reignite a trade war with China, but in a late-afternoon announcement from the White House he instead said the U.S. would cut ties with the World Health Organization.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% and closed out its second straight monthly gain. Bond yields fell.