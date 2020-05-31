The Journal Gazette
 
    Average US gas price up 8 cents over 2 weeks to $2.05

    Associated Press

     

    CAMARILLO, Calif. – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 8 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.05 per gallon.

    Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump comes as crude oil costs rise and gasoline demand increases amid widespread easing of stay-at-home orders.

    Lundberg says the current average price is 88 cents less than it was a year ago.

    The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.10 per gallon in Honolulu.

    The lowest average is $1.55 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

    The average price of diesel is $2.55, up a penny.

