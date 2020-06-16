Fed's move helps drive up stocks

NEW YORK – It took just a few hours for fear to turn back into greed Monday on Wall Street, and stocks erased a sharp, early slump to notch healthy gains after the Federal Reserve unveiled its latest push to help prop up the economy.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% following the latest day of big swings in global markets, as a remarkable, weeks-long rally is showing some cracks.

Worries are rising that additional waves of novel coronavirus infections could derail the swift economic recovery that Wall Street had seemed so sure was on the way just a week ago.

When trading began in New York, those worries seemed set to drag the U.S. stock market to a loss following sharp declines in Asia and more modest ones in Europe. The S&P 500 quickly fell 2.5%, with stocks that most desperately need the economy to reopen hit particularly hard.

But stocks and Treasury yields began to trim their losses as the day progressed. They popped decisively higher after the Fed said in the afternoon that it will buy individual corporate bonds. The purchases will be part of its previously announced program to keep lending markets running smoothly, which allows big employers to get access to cash.

They're also the latest reminder the Fed is doing everything it can to help support markets, analysts said. Central banks have repeatedly come to the economy's rescue through the years, and it was huge, unprecedented moves by the Fed this year that helped put a halt to the S&P 500's nearly 34% sell-off on worries about the recession coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Volatility is here to stay, at least for a little while,” said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede. “Nobody in the financial industry has a good way to forecast this.”

Case numbers are still growing in states across the United States and countries around the world. Governments are relaxing lockdowns in hopes of nursing their devastated economies back to life, but without a vaccine, the reopenings could bring on further waves of COVID-19 deaths.