Airlines to crack down on masks

The largest U.S. airlines say they are ready to crack down on passengers who refuse to wear face masks on board, a month after face mask requirements began and were ignored by many passengers.

The trade group representing carriers including American, Southwest, United, Delta, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines said they will increase the number of warnings made to passengers amid attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and make people more comfortable flying again.

The trade group, Airlines for America, also said airlines will step up penalties for those who refuse to comply. Chicago-based United Airlines said “any passenger that does not comply when onboard a United flight will be placed on an internal travel restriction list.”

Horizon Terra set to close; 100 jobs lost

A company that designs, builds and installs retail and commercial spaces plans to shutter its southern Indiana plant in August, costing more than 100 workers their jobs.

Horizon Terra Inc., which does business as idX Louisville, said in a federal WARN Act notification earlier this month that it will close its plant at Jeffersonville's River Ridge Commerce Park, and all 114 positions there will be eliminated within a two-week period starting Aug. 3.

The eliminated positions include managers, engineers and others, the News and Tribune reported.

Casinos seek easier cashless payments

The American casino industry wants regulators to make it easier to adopt cashless payment transactions , citing a desire to help customers avoid handling money .

In a report released Tuesday, the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry's national trade group, called on regulators in states where gambling is allowed to update their rules or laws to integrate cashless options for gamblers.

The push follows an 18-month study of the issue by both commercial and tribal casinos, and equipment suppliers to try to pave the way for cashless transactions on a wider basis.

FCC to investigate T-Mobile outage

The head of the U.S. communications regulator said T-Mobile's nationwide, hours-long outage Monday was “unacceptable” and that the Federal Communications Commission will investigate.

The FCC has fined telecom companies in the past for network outages. T-Mobile, one of the country's three largest wireless service providers, said it had a “voice and text issue” that began around noon Monday. The company blamed an internet-traffic issue that caused problems with its network for the outage. AT&T and Verizon said their networks were working normally.

EU looking at Apple in 2 antitrust cases

European Union authorities began two antitrust investigations on Tuesday into Apple's mobile app store and payment platform over concerns its practices distort competition, opening a new front in the EU's battle against the dominance of big tech companies.

EU Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said “it appears that Apple obtained a 'gatekeeper' role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple's popular devices.”