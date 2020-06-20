Jobless rate in state falls, hitting 12.3%

Indiana's unemployment rate dropped to 12.3% for May, 1 percentage point lower than the national rate of 13.3%. The jobless rate reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.

Indiana's labor force had a net increase of 110,780 over April, the result of a decrease of 156,903 unemployed residents and an increase of 267,683 employed residents.

Employers added jobs in 46 states last month, evidence that the U.S. economy's surprise hiring gain in May was spread broadly across the country – in both states that began reopening their economies early and those that did so only later.

Unemployment rates fell in 38 states, rose in three and were largely unchanged in nine, the Labor Department said Friday. Nevada had the highest rate at 25.3%. Nebraska had the lowest jobless rate at 5.2%.

Nationwide, employers added 2.5 million jobs in April, an unexpected gain that suggested the job market bottomed out in April and is gradually recovering.

Apple reclosing stores in several states

Apple is closing 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina that it had reopened just few weeks ago as coronavirus infections rates in some regions in the U.S. begin to rise.

The decision announced Friday is another sign that the pandemic might prevent the economy from bouncing back as quickly as some states have been hoping. Those concerns sent stocks on Wall Street lower Friday.

Apple began reopening more than 30 stores scattered across the country last month after shutting down all of its U.S. brick-and-mortar locations in March.

Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, on Friday warned that if reopening businesses results in more viral outbreaks, last month's unexpected job gains could be reversed, consumer confidence would fall further, and the economy might shrink even more this year than the Fed's already gloomy forecast.

AMC backtracks, will now require masks

The nation's largest movie theater chain changed its position on mask-wearing less than a day after the company became a target on social media for saying it would defer to local governments on the issue.

AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron said Friday that its theaters will require patrons to wear masks upon reopening, which will begin in mid-July. Customers who don't wear masks won't be admitted or allowed to stay.

Rival chain Regal followed AMC's lead. Spokesman Richard Grover said Friday that moviegoers must wear masks in all its theaters as well.

AMC said it will open 450 of its U.S. locations on July 15, with the goal of having most of its theaters in operation by July 24 for the opening of Disney's “Mulan” and Christopher Nolan's “Tenet” the following week.

BMW to cut 6,000 jobs in response to virus

Automaker BMW says it will drop 6,000 jobs through early retirements and turnover, as the auto industry adjusts to a sharp drop in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Munich-based maker of the X5 SUV and 3-Series sedan said Friday that it had agreed on the measures with employee representatives. Ways of reducing positions could include settlements with employees who are already near retirement, while younger people could get financial support for further full-time higher education with a guarantee of a job when they are done.

The job reductions represent just under 5% of BMW's global workforce of 126,000.