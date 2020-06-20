PNC commits $1 billion in fight against racism

PNC Financial Services Group is committing more than $1 billion to low- and moderate-income communities in a bid “to help end systemic racism and support economic empowerment of African Americans,” officials announced.

William Demchak, PNC's president and CEO, put the program into context.

“We are living in one of the most important civil rights movements of our time. Each of us has a role to play in combating racism and discrimination, and PNC is committed to driving real change in areas in which we can make the greatest impact,” he said in a statement.

Details for what the commitment will mean for Indiana aren't yet available, spokeswoman Maria Pasic said in an email. PNC has seven branches in Fort Wayne.

The Pittsburgh-based bank has earmarked more than $1 billion in community development financing and capital for neighborhood revitalization, consumers and small businesses. PNC officials will use part of that $1 billion to expand their program that matches donations to non-profit organizations that support economic empowerment and social justice educational efforts.

Demchak praised employees' commitment to supporting those causes.

“This is about much more than writing a check,” he said. “This is about PNC doing what it does well – putting our capital to work in the communities we serve and providing innovation through products and services, with a special focus on helping African Americans buy homes, which we recognize is an important factor in wealth accumulation. We are also going to make a positive impact through employee volunteerism.”

The bank allows employees to spend up to 40 paid hours a year volunteering at social justice and economic empowerment nonprofits.

“We are also committed to an intensified focus on the recruitment, retention and advancement of African American talent; a more comprehensive and sustained effort to create a more inclusive culture at PNC; and a focus on internal systems to improve racial equality,” Demchak said.

“Within our own company, we are having more candid, transparent and quite frankly, more difficult conversations about the challenges facing our black colleagues and customers and what we must do to change that,” he said. “We have a responsibility to act – a responsibility to each other, our clients, communities and shareholders.”

