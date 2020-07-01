The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, July 01, 2020 10:30 am

    US construction spending fell 2.1% in May

    MARTIN CRUTSINGER | Associated Press

     

    WASHINGTON – U.S. construction spending fell for a second month in May with both home building and nonresidential activity declining.

    The Commerce Department said May activity dropped by 2.1% following an even larger 3.5% fall in April as the construction industry was rocked by the shutdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

    Home building dropped 4% with construction of single-family homes down 8.5%. Nonresidential construction dropped 2.4% with office building and the category that covers shopping centers both down.

    Spending on government construction projects rose 1.2% in May.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story