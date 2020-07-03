New Jersey casinos reopen to change

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Eager to hit the slot machines and table games after a 108-day absence, gamblers wore face masks and did without smoking and drinking Thursday as Atlantic City's casinos reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic that has drastically changed things both inside and outside the casino walls.

Compliance with a series of anti-virus measures imposed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy appeared to be nearly universal, at least in the early going.

The casinos are limited to no more than 25% of usual capacity, but that did not appear to be a problem Thursday morning. Patrons for the most part observed social distancing guidelines as well, helped along by plexiglass dividers between seats at card, craps and roulette tables, and slot machines turned off at certain intervals to create distance between players.

“It's great to be back,” said Tony Revaman of Atlantic City, who visited the casinos at least twice a week before they shut down March 16. “Only thing is: you can't smoke. I'm a smoker, and I'm trying to find some way around this.”

Others were fine with doing whatever would let them gamble as quickly as possible.

“Accept, adapt and have fun,” said Mike McLaughlin of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. “I'm a gambler; this is what I do.”

Five of the nine casinos – Hard Rock, Ocean, Resorts, Tropicana and Golden Nugget – reopened their doors Thursday morning, the first day New Jersey allowed them to. Three others, Caesars, Bally's and Harrah's, will reopen today.

Only the Borgata, the city's top-performing casino, will remain shut. It quickly decided to scrap its planned reopening after Murphy canceled permission for indoor dining in the state, and imposed smoking and drinking bans on the casinos. The Borgata has not set a reopening date.

Bob McDevitt, president of the main casino workers' union, said 60% of his members had been set to return to work this week. Now, as few as 30% may go back because restaurant and beverage workers will not be needed.