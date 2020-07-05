Interest up locally in Black companies

Finding a caterer, clothing designer, insurance agent or fitness trainer is getting easier – even for those specifically wanting to know about Black professionals who can provide the services.

A widespread push to patronize Black-owned businesses, which escalated along with growing support for the national Black Lives Matter movement, is capturing local interest, too.

One Facebook page, SHOP Fort Wayne and Surrounding Black Owned Businesses, had nearly 6,140 members by midday Wednesday, five weeks after it was created. Those following posts on the page will find references to a wide range of businesses. Some posts on the page are inquiries by some members looking for specific types of business, often generating comments from people providing names and contact information for professionals who might meet the need.

Another page with a similar goal was created in September 2016 and changed its name June 2 to Fort Wayne Black Community. That page had 650 members by midday Wednesday, up 35 in the past week, according to its Facebook profile.

Tonnette Griffin-Trotter, who created the Fort Wayne Black Community page, said she was a travel agent at the time and her family also formerly owned a soul food restaurant buffet, Hotseat & Grill, on Pontiac Street.

“It was good for a while, but it wasn't getting a lot of support, and so we shut down,” said Griffin-Trotter, who works now for a nonprofit agency.

She hopes more people will support Black-owned businesses because the taxes they pay support the community like those of any business.

“I have always been into uplifting the Black community,” she said. “I don't want to be anti anything, I just want to be pro love.”

Visit Fort Wayne, the local agency that promotes tourism, published a list of Black-owned restaurants June 2.

“This is actually something we've had for a while, but it felt timely to update it and make sure we had something as comprehensive as possible,” said Kristen Guthrie, Visit Fort Wayne's vice president of marketing and communications.

Over the years, Guthrie said, Visit Fort Wayne has highlighted various ethnic restaurants. The agency talked to the Fort Wayne Black Chamber of Commerce and some community members to help update the list, which invites people to submit additional names of Black-owned restaurants to Erin Okeson, digital content manager for Visit Fort Wayne.

“Being comprehensive is so difficult, so we're very glad to update,” Guthrie said.

Okeson has also developed a list of Black artists, including painters, musicians and photographers, and is working on a list of Black-owned retailers – those with brick-and-mortar locations and online.

Pinky Saunders likes the momentum. A clothing designer, Saunders said she was three days away from a grand opening of her store at 2320 S. Calhoun St. when the coronavirus pandemic shut down many businesses.

Saunders last week said she plans to open Sew Pinky soon, but by appointment-only to help with social distancing. She has a full-time job in registration at a local health care provider, but her long-term goal is to run her business full time.

Saunders thinks Black-owned businesses have often been shunned because of stereotypes about lack of quality and professionalism. There's “always a shadow,” she said.

“There's a lot of businesses that won't even put their face to their business because when people find out they're Black, that's where the negativity starts,” Saunders said. “I feel like now that the momentum has started, that's encouraging.

“Now,” she said, “it's really nice to see that people are opening their eyes and seeing that Black businesses can do business and do well at the same time.”

