Ford reviving Bronco after 24-year absence

DETROIT – When it comes to rugged vehicles that go off the road, over rocks and into the mud to experience nature, Jeep for years has cornered the U.S. market.

Now Ford is reviving the Bronco brand name in an effort to take a slice.

This month the company will introduce two new off-road vehicles, a Ranger pickup-sized Bronco that will come in two- and four-door versions and the smaller Escape-sized Bronco Sport, both aimed at taking sales from Fiat Chrysler's top brand.

It won't be easy for a brand best known as O.J. Simpson's ride in a 1994 low-speed chase with Los Angeles police who wanted him on murder charges. Jeep has sold more than 800,000 vehicles for the last five years, and more than 900,000 in three of those years.

Ford wants to avoid the O.J. ties. It moved the date it would unveil the SUVs from July 9, Simpson's birthday, to July 13. The automaker believes the Bronco name will evoke good memories from its off-road heritage during a three-decade run that ended in 1996.

At its introduction in August 1965, Ford called the Bronco a new line of sport utility vehicles, the first reference to SUVs from an American automaker, the company said.

“There's a huge brand cache here,” said Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president of the Americas. “That's why we felt strongly enough that we could build a family of vehicles.”

Galhotra says people are passionate about the Bronco, pointing to high prices that restored old vehicles are commanding and frequent searches for the name on the internet.