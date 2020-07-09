Manufacturer plans to cut 86 jobs

A commercial kitchen equipment manufacturer has notified Indiana officials that it will eliminate 86 jobs from its Fort Wayne operation because of a company reorganization.

The employer expects to offset some of those local job losses, however, by hiring in another department.

Heritage Food Service Group, 5130 Executive Blvd., will cut positions in stages between Sept. 4 and Dec. 31, the company said in a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies that are planning mass firings or layoffs to notify state and local officials at least 60 days before the effective date.

Chelsea Fitzpatrick, a Heritage vice president, said in the WARN notice that Heritage was recently acquired by an affiliate of Parts Town, LLC, a deal that “has resulted in a need for significantly reduced distribution capabilities” locally.

Heritage has 10 distribution centers across North America, according to the company's website.

The affected positions are primarily in distribution, accounting and purchasing, according to a list provided with the letter. The workers, who are not union members, will receive severance, applicable bonuses and outplacement assistance, the notice said.

“We will maintain a significant presence in Fort Wayne, as our customer service team will retain a strong presence here,” Fitzpatrick wrote. “We anticipate growing our presence in Fort Wayne (in) order to meet our aggressive growth goals.”

Fitzpatrick said the company will work with city and county officials as it creates the new jobs. She didn't specify how many positions might be added.

“We are proud,” she said, “to be a part of this community and are invested in its success.”

sslater@jg.net