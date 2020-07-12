Long-term auto loans now norm

More people are choosing to stretch the “golden rule” of financing a vehicle with a 48-month loan, opting instead for 72- and 84-month loans, a prominent automotive website says.

But the recent report by Edmunds.com also cautioned there are multiple disadvantages to taking out long-term car loans.

Buyers have increasingly opted for those partly because vehicles have become more expensive and partly because of the increased availability of interest-free loans.

But buyers could end up regretting loans for seven or more years since the average vehicle owner thinks about buying a new one after 6½ years, Edmunds.com said. Taking out a long-term loan could also lead to negative equity – owing more on the vehicle than it's worth – and diminishing resale value.

David Moser, manager at Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne, said his dealership doesn't offer leases longer than 48 months. However, Moser said he understands why more people finance vehicles this way.

“It's all about making the budget fit,” he said. “I'm making the payment fit the budget, and sometimes you don't have a choice but to go an extra six months or an extra year.”

Moser said people may be taking advantage of historically low interest rates set to encourage spending during the COVID-19 pandemic that has rattled the economy.

Several dealerships did not return calls to discuss the financing options their buyers are preferring.

Cruz Garcia, sales manager for Summit City Chevrolet, said he has seen an increase in long-term loans since he started at the dealership eight years ago.

As the average price of a vehicle rises, lenders find ways to adjust to customers' needs, Garcia said.

“You just have to have a financial plan going into it,” he said. “Financially, I would say if someone's going to drive a ton of miles and want to trade a car in every couple years, then doing a long-term loan may not be the best idea, but there's a lot that goes into folks making those personal financial decisions.”

John Watkins, general manager for Don Ayres Honda in Fort Wayne, said a longer loan makes sense for many people when purchasing a vehicle that includes the features they want.

“Cars have gotten more expensive in recent years, particularly because of the technology. And there is so much new technology on cars today that wasn't available a few years ago,” he said.

The trend toward longer-term loans has been around for a while, Watkins said, adding that 60- or 72-month loans are common.

Adam Robison, business manager for Crumback Chevrolet in New Haven, said 72-month loans have become the norm.

“I think people still have a $350-a-month car payment mentality,” Robison said. “And cars are more expensive now than they used to be. So in order to get there, the loans have had to be extended.”

Robison said he recommends buying gap insurance when entering into a long-term loan.

This way, the deficient balance of the vehicle is covered if an crash happens and a car is totaled.

Robison also recommends extending the warranty on a vehicle through the full duration of the loan.

Moser said the most important thing clients should consider is how much they are willing to commit to their vehicle.

“I think the question I ask every client is I want to make sure you're going to love your vehicle as much making the last payment as you are making the first payment,” Moser said.