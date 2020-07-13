The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, July 13, 2020 1:10 pm

    Average US gas price up 2 cents over 2 weeks to $2.24/gallon

    Associated Press

     

    CAMARILLO, Calif. – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline increased by 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.24 per gallon.

    That’s 59 cents below the average pump price from a year ago.

    Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase comes as crude oil prices rise.

    The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.20 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

    The lowest average is $1.79 in Houston.

    The average price of diesel is $2.54, down a penny from two weeks ago.

