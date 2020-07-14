Tourist destination hurt by storm, virus

OCRACOKE, N.C. – When Hurricane Dorian pounded the wisp of earth that is Ocracoke Island, a wall of Atlantic seawater flooded Bob Chestnut's home, surf shop and four vehicles.

Seven months later, his shop was ready for business. But the coronavirus pandemic kept the doors locked. Now, as the abbreviated summer season shifts into high gear, Chestnut is focused on economic survival.

“Since we already lost the fall season and the spring season, this is it,” Chestnut said at his shop, Ride the Wind. “This is the one time period that we've got a shot to make some money.”

This secluded tourist destination on North Carolina's Outer Banks is recovering from the most damaging hurricane in its recorded history while in the midst of one of the world's worst pandemics.

Virus-related restrictions on visits were lifted in May. But just over half of the hurricane-ravaged businesses have reopened. The island is now also casting a wary eye toward August, which is when the hurricane season is expected to heat up again.

“Ocracoke is a paradise on good days,” said Tom Pahl, a Hyde County commissioner who lives here. “But when things go bad, they go really bad. And we're aware of that. We dig in, and we help each other get through it.”

Kari Styron, rental manager for Ocracoke Island Realty, said even at a reduced capacity, the island is “very busy right now.”

Ocracoke remains an ideal destination, boasting miles of undeveloped beaches as well as spaced-out rental homes and a handful of mostly quaint hotels.

Visitors have included Mark Aaronson, 46, who lives in the Philadelphia suburbs and has been visiting Ocracoke since he was a kid.

“We can do the whole social distancing thing with a much better view,” he said in late June outside a coffee shop with his family.