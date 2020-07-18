Housing starts up 17.3% in June, still lag 2019 numbers

Construction of U.S. homes jumped 17.3% in June as some states reopened, but the pace still lags last year after this spring's massive slowdown in building activity because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Commerce Department reported Friday that new homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.186 million in June after a modest recovery in May followed steep declines in April and March. Even after a second straight month of increases, including an upward revision for May, construction activity remains 4% below last year's pace.

Applications for building permits, a good indication of future activity, rose 2.1%, to 1.24 million units.

Surging infections in the South, typically one of the most active construction markets, has put new projects at risk.

“We look for strong demand, improved homebuilder confidence, and an ongoing shortage of supply to support growth in housing starts over the rest of the year, but downside risks are increasing due to the resurgence in COVID-19 cases,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics.

The South and West, which are seeing the largest rise in cases, accounted for about 75% of June housing starts, she said.

Regionally, construction rose everywhere but in the West, where it declined 7.5%, but that was after May's increase of 69.8%. In June, the Northeast led the way, with construction skyrocketing 114.3%, followed by the Midwest, where it rose 29.3%. In the South, where coronavirus cases are spiking, starts rose 20.2%.

On Thursday, the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo survey of builder confidence jumped for the second straight month in July, to a reading of 72, near pre-pandemic levels. Any reading above 50 indicates a positive market.

The index had plunged 42 points in April, to a reading of 30, the largest single monthly change in the history of the survey.