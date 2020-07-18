Jobless rate in Indiana falls; 11.2%for June

Indiana's unemployment rate dropped to 11.2% in June, down 1.1 percentage points from May, the state Department of Workforce Development said today.

The national rate was 11.1% during the month, down 2.2 percentage points from May, the department said in a statement. It said Ohio's rate was 10.9% in June, down 3 percentage points from May.

Indiana's labor force had a net increase of 53,484 from the previous month, the department said, the result of a decrease of 28,747 unemployed residents and an increase of 82,231 employed residents. Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.39 million, and the state's 64.3% labor force participation rate is above the national rate of 61.5%.

Private sector employment increased by 128,900 from the previous month, the state said. It said the monthly increase is primarily because of gains in the Leisure and Hospitality, Manufacturing and the Private Education and Health Services sectors. Total private employment stands at 2,552,400.

Meijer announces mask requirement

Meijer announced that beginning Monday it is requiring all customers to wear a face mask or face covering when shopping at any Meijer store or Meijer Express station throughout the Midwest.

Lowe's Companies announced it is adopting a nationwide standard for all customers to wear masks or face coverings when shopping in U.S. stores beginning Monday. Lowe's will offer free masks at the customer service desk of every store for customers who need them, while supplies last.

Meijer said its new requirement is in addition to our locations where executive orders are already in place requiring people to wear face coverings at retail locations. Meijer said customers who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings are exempt.

New York groups buy area drive-ins

Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group of Great Neck, New York, have purchased the Huntington 7 and Huntington Twin Drive-In theaters from Goodrich Quality Theaters Inc. The price was not disclosed.

Mason and Namdar, a real estate partnership, have partnered with a theater operating company, VIP Cinemas, to manage and operate the theaters.

LL Bean to sell items in other stores

L.L. Bean is expanding from its original model of direct-to-customer catalog sales and in-stores sales with an agreement to sell products in Nordstrom, Staples and sporting goods chain SCHEELS.

The company's first wholesale agreements in the U.S. represent a push to get L.L. Bean products in front of more consumers.

The retailer from Maine believes its products are underrepresented in the marketplace and that there's an opportunity to expand while other retailers contract, said Charlie Bruder, vice president for merchandising.

The first phase started with L.L. Bean backpacks and water bottles that went on sale in more than 1,000 Staples stores two weeks ago. The business products retailer is a leader for back-to-school shopping.