Area jobless rate at 11.5%

Unemployment in the Fort Wayne area was 11.5% in June, down 2 percentage points from May when many businesses that had been shut down due to coronavirus began reopening.

But figures the Indiana Department of Workforce Development released Monday also show last month's jobless rate for the area was nearly four times higher than the 3.1% in June last year.

Comparing the same months year over year provides a better snapshot due to seasonal variations, officials say.

But data watchers this year are also paying closer attention to monthly changes to help understand the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses considered nonessential were forced to close in mid-March to help enable social distancing and reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Restaurants that remained open were limited to carryout service and some instead opted to close. Many manufacturers remained open, but dozens closed at least temporarily and several had layoffs.

Grocery store chains, including Meijer and Walmart, in April were hiring hundreds of workers to keep up with demand from people cooking at home and buying other items even as they reduced hours to allow more time for restocking shelves and sanitizing shopping carts and other high-touch points.

Allen, Wells and Whitley counties constitute the Fort Wayne metropolitan statistical area.

The area's June labor force was 221,434 with 25,538 of those workers sidelined. A year ago in June, 222,074 people were part of the Fort Wayne area labor force with just 6,885 jobless.

Statewide, June unemployment was 11.2%, and the same when seasonally adjusted, compared to 3.3% in June a year ago. In May, unemployment in Indiana was 11.9% or 12.3% when seasonally adjusted, data from the state shows.

Nationally, June unemployment was 11.2% or 11.1% seasonally adjusted, compared to 3.8% in June 2019 or 3.7% seasonally adjusted. In May of this year, unemployment nationally was 13% or 13.3% seasonally adjusted. Many states, however, this month began rolling back reopening stages due to increasing cases and a higher positive rate among those being tested for coronavirus.

The July unemployment report for Indiana is scheduled to be released Aug. 21 and the county-by-county report that includes metro areas will be released Aug. 24.

