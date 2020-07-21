Evansville bank tops forecast by Wall Street

EVANSVILLE – Old National Bancorp on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $51.7 million.

The Evansville bank said it had earnings of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The holding company for Old National Bank, which has several Fort Wayne area branches, posted revenue of $220.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $207.5 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.4 million.

Old National Bancorp shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 21% in the last 12 months.

Chevron buys Noble Energy for $5 billion

Chevron will take over Noble Energy for $5 billion in the first big deal announced since the coronavirus pandemic shook the energy sector.

Chevron has been shopping for assets since last year and with crude prices down more than 30% this year, it jumped Monday with its all-stock offering for the independent Houston oil and gas driller.

Based on Chevron's closing price on Friday, Noble Energy shareholders will receive 0.1191 shares of Chevron for each Noble Energy share. But with the list price comes a lot of debt.

Energy companies had been taking on enormous debt even before the pandemic with energy prices have bouncing all over the place. Noble is no exception.

The total enterprise value of the deal is $13 billion, with Chevron assuming Noble's debt.

Alibaba payment arm announces IPO

Ant Group, the online payments arm of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, announced plans Monday for an initial public stock offering that could become the world's biggest since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Ant, valued at $150 billion after a 2018 private fundraising round, gave no indication how much money it hopes to raise in the joint offering in Hong Kong and Shanghai. But the offering would test investor willingness to look beyond the pandemic and worsening global economy.

The company will list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR board and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

A public offering in Hong Kong would also give foreign investors a chance to own a piece of the biggest player in the huge Chinese online payments industry.

Caesars Corp. sold for $17.3 billion

A Nevada company has completed a $17.3 billion buyout of Caesars Entertainment Corp. and will take the iconic company's name going forward as the largest casino owner in the world.

Eldorado Resorts said Monday it now owns more than 55 casino properties in 16 U.S. states. The buyout also affects Caesars properties in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Canada, Dubai and a golf course in Macau.

The company plans to shed several properties in Indiana, New Jersey and elsewhere to satisfy antitrust concerns raised before the merger gained approval from federal and state regulators.