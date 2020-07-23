IU aiding small businesses

Hope is expanding in Indiana.

The Indiana Small Business Development Center on Wednesday touted its partnership with the Indiana University Kelley School of Business for Project HOPE. The program pairs interns from the business school with small businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Interns will help small businesses create material for an improved digital presence and to promote economic recovery over the course of two weeks. This paid internship comes at no cost to the small businesses and can include website creation, building an e-commerce platform and improving cybersecurity.

A pilot project launched in May for two locations of the Indiana Small Business Development Center. Because that was successful, the center used $150,000 it received from the U.S. Small Business Administration to help expand to all 10 of its locations. The program has helped 97 small businesses in 28 counties and has had 75 interns participate.

The project is working with two businesses in the Fort Wayne area, according to David Watkins, state director for the Indiana Small Business Development Center.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said in a statement the state wants to encourage long-term planning and investments to “propel Indiana's economy,” particularly during the pandemic. The initiatives will help improve access to “critical tools and resources to help companies adapt to new markets and enhance their competitiveness by growing their online presence.”

Watkins said the project benefits struggling small businesses and IU students who may have lost other internships. They are being paid with funding from the Kelley School of Business.

“The clients who have already gone through the program are seeing great benefit,” he said, “and we have had great feedback from them on not only the quality of the students and their professionalism, but also the quality of the projects and the outcomes that are starting to become more important than ever.”

Watkins said the experience has been rewarding, creating more awareness of small businesses in the state.

“They may not come across our news screens every day. They're trying to navigate this pandemic just like anyone else,” he said, “and it's been fun for me to be able to see those successes.”