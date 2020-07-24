Job training receives boost

Northeast Indiana Works has more than $2 million to help workers who want to boost their skills – and potentially job options – amid the global coronavirus pandemic that has shaken the economy this year.

The local workforce development agency announced Thursday it received $2.1 million in CARES Act funding from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The money will support training under the Workforce Ready Grant and Employment Training Grant programs.

Terms of the funding require the training to begin this year.

The Workforce Ready Grant for individuals pays for all tuition and regularly assessed fees for qualifying “high-value certificates” at eligible training providers, a news release said. It would apply in advanced manufacturing, building and construction, health and life sciences, IT and business services, and transportation and logistics.

With the Employment Training Grant, employers are reimbursed for training of new or existing workers in the same fields but also in agriculture. Companies that produce personal protective equipment, commonly referred to as PPE, may also qualify. Employers can customize the training, which can be outsourced or in-house, but the minimum curriculum must be 40 hours.

“This is a great opportunity for the region's employers and for individuals interested in enhancing their skills, especially as the economy begins to open up,” Northeast Indiana Works President Edmond O'Neal said in a statement. “The demand for skilled workers has never been greater, and it has never been easier to access training.”

Some key requirements of the two programs have been temporarily relaxed or expanded. Among changes to the Workforce Ready program, for example, having a post-secondary degree is no longer a barrier to training opportunities. Also, the per student funding cap has risen from $5,000 to $10,000, according to a news release.

Among changes to the Employment Training Grant program: the total reimbursement cap for employers has been increased from $50,000 to $100,000, and the requirement that employers retain a trained worker at least six months has been waived. The reimbursement per employee remains at $5,000.

The training will be available in Economic Growth Region 3, which includes Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

