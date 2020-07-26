47 internships, but only 11 apply

Jiffy Lube wanted to hire one summer intern at each of its 47 Indiana locations.

The program, announced June 1, attracted just 11 student applicants, and Jiffy Lube hired them all, including one intern from Fort Wayne.

Lonnie Hinkle, Chief Operating Officer for Jiffy Lube Indiana, said last week he started the program after realizing there was a shortage of automotive classes at high schools.

“There’s really a hunger or a shortage for young talent to come into the automotive aftermarket,” he said. “And I thought I couldn’t think of a better way to change that in the future than going in and attempting to stimulate the minds of the youth to garner an interest in the field.”

Hinkle said the novel coronavirus has made it hard to recruit interns.

The internship includes five phases of training. Students will learn maintenance skills including rotating tires and vehicle inspections, and services centered on customer care and product knowledge. Participants can also earn up to 32 college credits through Jiffy Lube University.

Hinkle said the internship can prepare students to care for their vehicles in emergency situations.

“I think those are skills that have seemed to be disappearing and are very important,” he said.

Jonathan Raney, a Jiffy Lube intern from Fort Wayne, said he has had a good experience.

Raney started his internship May 21, before the official announcement because his mother works for Jiffy Lube and told him about the opportunity. His typical day as a Jiffy Lube intern includes morning team meetings, inspecting tires, changing oil filters, changing air filters, and dealing with any tasks that come along with being an upper bay technician.

Raney, the sophomore at Carroll High School, said he thinks Jiffy Lube is preparing him for his future.

“It shows me a lot of how things are going to be done; shows me the actual real world experience,” he said. “I got a head start to work and learn how things get done. And I can say I’m pretty well qualified when it comes down to the future.”

The challenge Jiffy Lube found in attracting interns may not be unusual.

Brad Collins, manager at Patriot’s Best One Tire and Auto Care on Dupont Road, said he has also had a difficult time recruiting young people.

“I think the culture is changing, and there’s a little more expectation of entitlement,” Collins said, while noting that some younger employees on his staff have a great work ethic.

Collins believes many young adults continue living with their parents for longer periods of time and may rely on them for car maintenance. But the career opportunities are good.

“There is opportunity for those that want to find it. There is advancement for those who want to find it, and there is excellence for those that want to train and develop it,” he said. “The job is not just a job. It’s a coaching mentoring process from the top if you do it well. And that’s really what I strive for here.”

Melissa Molargik, who was a manager at Advanced Auto Parts for three years, said she also had trouble recruiting young people, especially females.

“(Young people) didn’t have very much work ethic, and the work that they did get, they thought that they should be paid more for what they were being asked to do,” said Molargik, who still works in the industry.

She believes young adults aren’t aware of how they can grow with a company and said many are not willing to work their way up.

Hinkle, the Jiffy Lube executive, also sees long-term benefits.

“We look at it as a very good, solid foundation of how things work on a car that someone can carry through for the rest of their life,” he said.