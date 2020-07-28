Area Taco Bells seek help

Taco Bell is trying to regroup from the quarantine season the novel coronavirus brought on in March, seeking now to fill about 500 jobs in more than a dozen Fort Wayne area locations.

Delight Restaurant Group, the Fort Wayne-based company that operates 13 area Taco Bells, had a daylong job fair Monday at a local Best Western.

The number of attendees was not available as of 6 p.m. Monday, but Eric Robertson, vice president with Delight Restaurant Group, said in an afternoon telephone interview that the openings were immediate.

Available positions included team members who help with tasks such as food preparation to shift manager and general managers. Team members earn $8 to $10 an hour while a shift manager can earn $11 to $13, Robertson said.

Delight Restaurant includes Taco Bell locations in Auburn and Huntington; the business also operates some Wendy's restaurants in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Robertson said the company did not have layoffs due to stay-at-home orders that limited restaurants and fast-food businesses to carryout or drive-thru service for about two months. Stay-at-home orders, implemented by governors, prompted many families to do more cooking at home. The goal was to force more social distancing to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

“We were very excited about that we could keep our families working and able to take care of loved ones,” Robertson said.

But Delight Restaurant lost about 30% of its workforce in the early part of the year, he said.

Some employees chose not to work, but Robertson said he could not speculate on more specific reasons for the workforce decline.

Domino's said Thursday it needed to hire about 70 new team members across eight stores throughout Fort Wayne and surrounding areas. The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives and assistant managers.

“The opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues,” Dennis Mayhall, a Fort Wayne Domino's franchise owner, said in a statement.

lisagreen@jg.net