The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, August 03, 2020 10:30 am

    US construction spending declines 0.7% in June

    MATT OTT | Associated Press

     

    SILVER SPRING, Md. – U.S. construction spending fell again in June, the fourth straight decline as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the economy.

    Spending on U.S. construction projects fell 0.7% in June as both home building and nonresidential activity declined.

    The Commerce Department said on Monday the June drop follows four straight declines, the largest a 3.5% downturn in April.

    The construction industry has been hammered by shutdowns forced by the coronavirus pandemic. As cases rise again in many parts of the country, there are concerns about further declines in coming months.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story