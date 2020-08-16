Company execs talk COVID-19

Businesses across northeast Indiana have had to adapt in many ways since the outbreak of coronavirus was declared a global pandemic in mid-March.

We asked the top executives of several area businesses to respond to a few questions concerning the pandemic, including advice or compliments they might give Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb or President Donald Trump if they had a minute. Six responded.

Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Co.

Mark Robison, chairman and president

Number of employees: More than 500

Q: Biggest impact COVID-19 has had on your business?

A: Sending almost our entire employee force home to work remotely for three solid months was a challenge, but one we met head on. As part of our business continuity plan, we had tested our ability to work remotely. It's something we do periodically, for a day, to make sure we can meet using video and messaging platforms and that we can access files from home. But working remotely as a business practice is not something we intended to do for a long period of time.

Q: How did you adapt?

A: We ended up putting our business continuity plan into action. Our Human Resources and Information Technology teams came together to draft plans and provide employee communication around how working remotely for a long period of time would work. They thought through logistics like phones so we could still connect with our customers, expanded our video meeting capability, sent equipment home with employees, and deployed new technology.

Additionally, our buildings and grounds crew implemented cleaning and disinfecting protocols to help minimize the spread of germs for our staff who continued to work on site and for the bulk of our staff as they later came back on campus in a phased return. Our HR team also took time to contact every employee to see how they were holding up during this time, making sure they felt connected and had everything they needed.

While we've been navigating this time of coronavirus as a company, we also felt the impact it was having on our customers. Our employees and agents really adopted a spirit of innovation in looking for ways to help the nearly 65,000 ministries we serve stay connected with their people.

It was heart breaking in many cases to hear how pastors, their staffs, and their congregations were impacted by COVID-19 and a loss of community due to stay-at-home orders. They were turning to us for guidance on everything from cleaning protocols, to how to do church safely once stay-at-home orders were lifted, to advice on how to connect remotely with their congregations, to how the CARES Act works and how to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan and loan forgiveness. As each question came in, teams from our claims, underwriting, marketing and communications, finance, and legal, and payroll departments all came together to provide guidance and resources. It was all about customer care.

Q: Biggest concern at this stage in the pandemic?

A: Fatigue is probably the biggest concern; one that most people are feeling. We know to slow the spread of the disease we have to social distance and to wear masks at work. While our employees are getting used to it, it is a change and change is usually tough on people. School is beginning, and we have employees that are worried about the health of their children and grandchildren, and they're worried about their own health. No one wants to cause another person to become sick. So it's added anxiety that everyone is navigating.

As a company, we are deeply concerned about pastors and their potential for burnout as they come upon the six-month mark since the beginning of the disruption caused by the pandemic. Ministry leaders, staff, and their families have been working very hard to serve their congregations in new ways, and it will be deeply important for them to find time to rest and recharge in the coming weeks. We've been putting together resources, including articles and a webinar on resilience, to get this message out and to connect them to organizations that can help.

Q: If you had 60 seconds to directly advise or compliment the governor on how the state is responding, what would you say?

A: It's an extremely demanding job. I can't imagine being an elected official and having to deal with a health crisis that either directly or indirectly affects every person in the state and our economy in such a short amount of time. I feel grateful for the governor, and all the local officials who have worked tirelessly to provide the guidance needed to protect people where they live, work, and worship.

I'm encouraged to see the resilience of those in our city and around the state as they face the challenges brought on by this coronavirus. As a company, we will continue to seek guidance at all levels of government regarding how we can help protect and care for our employees and their families.

Q: If you had 60 seconds to directly advise or compliment the president on how the state is responding, what would you say?

A: I would say my answer would be very similar to the one above. I can't imagine a job that affects so many people and especially during a health crisis. We also seek guidance and information from the federal level because our customers are nationwide and we want to help them in any way we can.

Town and Country Flowers, Gifts & Interiors

Rod and Jeannie Myers, owners/managers Number of employees: 7

Q: Biggest impact COVID-19 has had on your business?

A: We have been extremely busy; people wanting to share hope, love and spread some cheer. We have delivered flowers to mothers, sisters and friends, letting them know they are loved and missed, sending a hug across the miles. The hard part is the uncertainty of what to do to be safe for self, family and the employees that rely on us.

Q: How did you adapt?

A: We have been so busy that adapting has been just getting through each day making the best decisions we are able with the information we have been given; trying to follow the guidelines set forth. As small business owners, you do what many have done before you -- you work more hours to do what needs to be done until we all figure this out.

Q: Biggest concern at this stage in the pandemic?

A: How do we continue to be prepared? When might “normal” return?

Q: If you had 60 seconds to directly advise or compliment the governor on how the state is responding, what would you say?

A: Very impressed with Governor Holcomb, with his leadership and his compassion for our state.

Q: If you had 60 seconds to directly advise or compliment the president on how the nation is responding, what would you say?

A: The sooner we receive information or direction on what needs to be done, the quicker procedures can be implemented to keep us safe and protected, and the sooner we can get back to what the new “normal” can look like.

Crossroads Courier Inc.

John Hester, president Number of employees: 10

Q: Biggest impact COVID-19 has had on your business?

A: Our biggest impact was somewhat of a surprise scare. We had been averaging approximately 10-12 deliveries per week for one of our customers. Our deliveries for this customer tripled per week due to the lock down and continued impact of COVID-19.

We considered our drivers heroes. In March of 2020 the world was not sure how this virus could attack. We met the demands of our customers and delivered to nursing homes, residential homes and commercial companies.

Q: How did you adapt?

A: We brought all of the sanitizer supplies we could find. Hand prep sanitizers (with Ethyl Alcohol), powder free exam gloves, face mask and exercised social distancing.

Q: Biggest concern at this stage in the pandemic?

A: People are not following the advice of the science and medical experts – not wearing masks and not social distancing enough. People sometimes get too relaxed while we're in a pandemic state for an extended period of time. We don't understand the total impact of this pandemic, so therefore safety first.

Q: If you had 60 seconds to directly advise or compliment the governor on how the state is responding, what would you say?

A: My wife and I watched Governor Holcomb's daily reports with our state-level experts working as a team to challenge this epidemic. It was encouraging. As a former athlete and coach I believe in “team concept”. No one person has all the answers with a crisis such as this.

Q: If you had 60 seconds to directly advise or compliment the president on how the nation is responding, what would you say?

A: I would advise our president to first pray on this matter, to view the true facts with a team of experts that he is willing to work with, not “yes” people. He should focus on strategies that have proven successful and move cautiously forward in leading the world, hopefully to a cure.

CVC Communications

Marilyn Moran-Townsend, CEO and co-founder

Number of employees: 6 full-time, plus dozens of virtual team members, or independent contractors, in North America.

Q: Biggest impact COVID-19 has had on your business?

A: Revenue. While every large national or multinational company needs our virtual, video or in-person coaching and training services, our contacts in these companies have been navigating furloughs, change of strategy, and significant cuts in their budgets. Year-long elearning projects that were to have begun in the first quarter have been postponed and still haven't begun.

Q: How did you adapt?

A: We quickly recognized that one way we could serve our clients was to help them produce their webinars. This is actually an old technology that we first learned 19 years ago. Immediately following 9/11, we were able to move our clients to web conferences when they didn't feel safe putting their employees on airplanes. We dusted off that technology and have been helping our clients use it in place of face-to-face sales conferences, product rollouts and other corporate meetings.

We have also focused on the segments of the economy that are actually booming, such as the RV industry.

Q: Biggest concern at this stage in the pandemic?

A: The economy remains a huge concern. Until we return to strong economic health, clients will continue to postpone their “elective projects,” just as patients have postponed elective surgery.

Q: If you had 60 seconds to directly advise or compliment the governor on how the state is responding, what would you say?

A: I have appreciated your staged, common-sense approach. Please stay the course so that we can continue a positive trajectory on both the pandemic and economic recovery.

Q: If you had 60 seconds to directly advise or compliment the president on how the nation is responding, what would you say?

A: On the pandemic, listen to the science and allow the health experts to guide us safely through, with a nationwide approach that adopts the strategies used in the most successful countries. On the economy, make peace with the reality that we can only return to economic health when we have a proven vaccine.

Aumsbaugh Flooring, Columbia City

Annette Aumsbaugh, owner/presidentLee Aumsbaugh, owner/vice president

Number of employees: 4

Q: Biggest Impact COVID-19 has had on your business?

A: We were shut down for five weeks from March 23 to May 4 so we are playing catch up with sales

Q: How did you adapt?

A: We used our Facebook page, our website and our answering machine to let customers know that we could still help them and how they could contact us. They could look at product on our website and we also directed them to the manufacturer's sites so they could look at product, and then we could request samples for them that would be sent directly to their homes. We are part of the Alliance Flooring/CarpetsPlus Buying Group and they were instrumental in doing whatever they could to help us through that time as well.

Q: Biggest concern at this stage in the pandemic?

A: That we would have to shut down again.

Q: If you had 60 seconds to directly advise or compliment the governor on how the state is responding, what would you say?

A: I would let the governor know that his measured decisions have been appreciated; that his guidance in opening the state has been very helpful to the success of our business.

Q: If you had 60 seconds to directly advise or compliment the president on how the nation is responding, what would you say?

A: I would thank him for his decision making regarding this pandemic and for his understanding of how business works. He has given the governor the freedom with the direction of the COVID-19 Task Force to make the best decisions for our state. I am thankful that Vice President Pence was the lead in the Task Force.

Wayne PC Tech

Cesar Ruiz, Owner

Number of employees: 6

Q: Biggest impact COVID-19 has had on your business?

A: We are a local IT company and have two stores where we repair electronics as well. Our business has gone down because many businesses delayed their IT projects until next year and many people are not working so they are not spending money on things that are not needed right away. We still have all of our employees working but it has been hard to stay on float.

Q: How did you adapt?

A: We are offering remote access to fix customer's computers. For businesses we are offering non-contact services and for in-store repairs we offer curbside drop off and pickup.

Q: Biggest concern at this stage in the pandemic?

A: That the pandemic may take a lot longer to get under control. We are ready for it to be over so everyone can get back to work. I think if we all do our best and follow the recommendations from CDC we should be OK, but the problem is some people think it is not real and that's why everyday we have more people suffering from the pandemic.

Q: If you had 60 seconds to directly advise or compliment the governor on how the state is responding, what would you say?

A: For the most part, our local and state government has done a very good job. One of the problems is that they took too long to take it as a serious threat. For example, it would have helped a lot if they would have made it mandatory to wear a mask in public. Europe did that and it has helped them a lot.

Q: If you had 60 seconds to directly advise or compliment the president on how the nation is responding, what would you say?

A: He should have taken it seriously from the beginning. We had a few months to prepare for it but he ignored it too long. He could have said anyone traveling into the United States has to be quarantined for two weeks.