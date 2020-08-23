Early Social Security can cut benefits

Starting Social Security early typically means getting a smaller benefit for the rest of your life. The penalty is steep: Someone who applies this year at age 62 would see their monthly benefit check reduced by nearly 30%.

Many Americans have little choice but to accept the diminished payments. Even before the pandemic, about half of retirees said they quit working earlier than they'd planned. Some have enough retirement savings to delay claiming Social Security, but many don't. Now with unemployment approaching Depression-era levels, claiming early may be the best of bad options.

But the penalty for early filing, and the bonus for delaying your application, are based on old formulas that don't reflect gains in life expectancy, says economist Alicia Munnell, director of the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College. The result is a system that unfairly penalizes early filers, unjustly benefits late filers – and hurts lower-income people the most.

“Low-income people disproportionately collect benefits at 62 and their benefits are cut too much, and high-income people disproportionately delay claiming till 70 and their benefits are increased too much,” Munnell says.

Originally, Social Security had one retirement age: 65. In 1956, Congress authorized a reduced benefit for women to allow them to retire at the same time as their typically older husbands. The reduced benefit option was extended to men in 1961.

The amount of the reduction was meant to be “actuarially neutral,” so the cost to Social Security would be the same whether those with average life expectancies claimed the smaller check earlier or the larger check later.

As life expectancies rose, though, early filers wound up living with the penalty for longer. In 1956, a 65-year-old woman had an average life expectancy of 16.9 years. Today, it's 21.6 years, Munnell says. Instead of being actuarially neutral, the current system results in early filers with average life expectancies getting less.

On top of that, Social Security offers a bonus for those who can afford to wait. A 1% delayed retirement credit was introduced in 1972, and the amount was increased over the years to the current 8%. So each year putting off Social Security past full retirement age adds 8% to payments. Full retirement age varies according to birth year and is 67 for people born in 1960 or later. If full retirement age is 67 and the benefit, if started then, would be $1,000 a month. Starting at 62 would shrink the benefit to $700, while waiting until 70 to begin would boost the amount to $1,240.

Once Social Security's trust fund is depleted, as projected in 15 years or so, the system will be able to pay only 79% of promised benefits in 2035.

When Congress finally gets around to fixing the system, Munnell says, it should consider making the payouts more fair.

“I think there'll be some grand bargain on Social Security at some point because I don't think anybody's really going to allow benefits to be cut 25%,” Munnell says. “This (actuarial fairness) probably should be put on the agenda.”