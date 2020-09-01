New space to learn trades

A former appliances and electronics retail store near Coliseum Boulevard will become a training ground for building trades apprentices.

Associated Builders and Contractors of Indiana/Kentucky will hold a groundbreaking Thursday at 4201 Parnell Ave., according to a Monday news release from Felderman Design-Build.

The revitalized building will include 42,000 square feet of state-of-the-art classrooms, hands-on training lab and administrative offices. The investment is expected to be $3 million, Jennifer Vanderpool, Felderman's director of business development, said through email.

HHGregg, which filed bankruptcy in 2017, used to operate a store at the location.

Government officials, including Mayor Tom Henry, Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters, state Rep. Martin Carbaugh and a representative from U.S. Rep. Jim Banks' office, are expected to attend Thursday's 1 p.m. ceremony.

The regional Associated Builders and Contractors chapter, which has multiple offices, has been using 13,700 square feet of space at 4615 Ellenwood Drive, Vanderpool said.

The new space will allow the expansion of carpentry, sheet metal, HVAC, electrical, plumbing and safety training programs and the opportunity to add additional programs in the future, the release said.

Sarah Hollman, apprenticeship coordinator for the organization, said in a statement that Associated Builders and Contractors of Indiana/Kentucky is committed “to skills training and providing a pathway to success for anyone looking to enter the construction trades.”

“The new facility and increased space will allow us to be highly visible in our community,” Felisha Anderson, council manager for Associated Builders and Contractors, said in a statement.

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association representing more than 21,000 members.

