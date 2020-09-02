The Journal Gazette
 
    Budget deficit to hit record $3.3T due to virus, recession

    ANDREW TAYLOR | Associated Press

     

    WASHINGTON – The federal budget deficit is projected to hit a record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs and the recession, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.

    That’s more than triple the 2019 shortfall. The deficit projection was attributed to the coronavirus disruption of the economy and the cost of legislation enacted by Congress in response to the pandemic.

