Crop insurer to expand in region

A national leader in crop insurance will expand and create up to 46 new jobs within the next two years, almost doubling its Kosciusko County workforce, officials announced Tuesday.

Silveus Insurance Group Inc., which employs 56 at its Warsaw headquarters, has already begun hiring. Position descriptions and wages weren't disclosed.

The company has acquired property and buildings surrounding its Mariners Drive headquarters and will continue to invest in developing its corporate campus, a news release said. Officials didn't disclose the total investment amount.

Craig Snow, chairman of Silveus Insurance Group's board, said for more than 75 years, the company has focused on customer service and “constant innovation” to meet clients' needs.

“After considering a number of options in the area, we are excited to continue to grow our business, our culture and our team at our Warsaw campus.”

The insurance agency, which has five satellite offices, helped develop rangeland insurance, which ensures ranchers have money to buy feed if drought stunts the growth of grass and hay that cattle usually eat. Policyholders have used the claim settlement to lease healthier pastureland, offset the costs of irrigation or restock depleted herds after a drought ends.

Alan Tio, CEO of the Kosciusko Economic Development Corp., praised Silveus as a good corporate citizen and said the expansion announcement “shows the diversity and vitality of the agribusiness sector” in the community.

Joseph Thallemer, Warsaw's mayor, said in a statement that the company “has become an important part of the fabric” of Warsaw's community.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Silveus Insurance Group up to $520,000 in conditional tax credits and up to $80,000 in conditional training grants based on the company's job creation plans. The city of Warsaw will consider additional incentives.

sslater@jg.net