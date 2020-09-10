Thursday, September 10, 2020 1:00 am
Delivery firms to hire for holidays
UPS, FedEx expect rising package volume
DAVID KOENIG | Associated Press
United Parcel Service said Wednesday it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the holiday season.
UPS said Wednesday that it expects a record peak season. Online shopping has been growing for years, and the pandemic has given it an extra boost as some shoppers avoid going to stores.
The seasonal hiring would be about the same that UPS announced before Christmas in 2018 and 2019. Holiday-season volumes usually start rising in October and remain high into January.
The Atlanta-based company said it will have full-time and part-time seasonal jobs, mostly package handlers, drivers and driver helpers. UPS touts the seasonal jobs as ones that can lead to year-round employment, saying that over the last three years, about 35% of people for seasonal package-handling jobs wound up in permanent positions.
FedEx said last week it plans to hire up to 70,000 seasonal workers, a big jump from 55,000 last year.
Both delivery giants have seen a boom in residential deliveries since lockdowns kept consumers out of stores, and fear of contracting the virus has limited their shopping trips. That has already led to more hiring.
UPS said last month that it added 39,000 employees in the April-through-June quarter to handle the increase in residential deliveries. The company predicted that the high volumes will continue, although it can't say for how long.
More lucrative deliveries to businesses have declined, however. The residential deliveries are most costly too, because they tend to be more spread out.
Last year, UPS held job fairs to recruit seasonal workers. The company hasn't decided whether to hold those events this year. If it does, they will likely be a combination of online and in-person, with social distancing and face masks, a spokesman said.
Tight job markets made it harder for UPS, FedEx and big retailers to find enough seasonal workers, but now there is a large pool of available workers.
Amazon sees surge inhiring amid pandemic
NEW YORK — Amazon is on a hiring spree.
In the latest sign of how it's prospering while others are faltering during the pandemic, Amazon said Wednesday it is seeking to bring aboard 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months.
It's the largest number of job openings it's had at one time, and the Seattle-based online behemoth said the hiring is not related to the jobs it typically offers ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.
Amazon can afford to grow its workforce: It is one of the few companies that has thrived during the coronavirus outbreak. People have turned to it to order groceries, supplies and other items online, helping the company bring in record revenue and profits between April and June. That came even though it had to spend $4 billion on cleaning supplies and to pay workers overtime and bonuses.
Demand has been so high, Amazon has struggled to deliver items as fast as it normally does and had to hire 175,000 more people to help pack and ship orders in its warehouses. Walmart and Target have also seen sales soar during the pandemic.
