Stocks regain lost ground

NEW YORK – Wall Street snapped back to life on Wednesday, recovering from its worst stretch of losses in months, as the bloodletting for big technology stocks came to at least a temporary halt.

Apple, Amazon and other tech companies that suddenly lost their momentum late last week on worries their stocks soared too high all regained some ground. They helped the S&P 500 rally 67.12, or 2%, to 3,398.96. It was the best day in three months for the index, which recovered a little more than a quarter of its losses from the prior three days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 439.58, or 1.6%, to 27,940.47. The Nasdaq composite, which includes many tech stocks, rose 293.87, or 2.7%, to 11,141.56. It had dropped 10% over the previous three days.

Tesla, which has made some of the wildest moves in recent months, rose 10.9%. A day earlier, it plunged 21.1% for its worst day since its shares began trading a decade ago. In August, it surged 74.1%.

Selling over the last week in the market had focused on such tech superstars, which earlier zoomed through the pandemic amid expectations that they would benefit from the new stay-at-home economy. Blockbuster spring profit reports from many of them emboldened investors, who bid their stock prices up to levels that critics called too expensive.

A flurry of buying of stock options for big tech stocks may have helped further goose the gains, analysts say.

That helped the S&P 500 and Nasdaq push repeatedly to record highs as recently as last week. But the fever broke on Thursday, with the S&P 500 dropping 7% in three days, its steepest loss over such a timeframe in nearly three months.