Hyundai recalling 180,000 SUVs over possibility of fire

DETROIT – For the second time this month, Hyundai is telling some SUV owners to park outdoors because an electrical short in a computer could cause vehicles to catch fire.

The South Korean automaker is recalling about 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the U.S. from 2019 through 2021 to fix the problem. The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can cause a fire even if engines are off.

Hyundai said Friday that it knows of a dozen engine fires caused by the problem but no injuries.

In addition, Hyundai said if the anti-lock brake warning light comes on, the SUVs should not be driven and owners should disconnect the positive cable on the battery.

They should contact a dealer, who will provide a loaner vehicle if needed.

Separately, Kia, which is affiliated with Hyundai, is recalling more than 9,000 Stinger sports cars for a similar problem. Documents posted by U.S. safety regulators say fires can occur in the area of the anti-lock brake control computer. A message was left Friday asking whether these should be parked outdoors as well.

The recalls are the latest in a series of engine fire problems that have plagued the two automakers and have touched off investigations by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Hyundai will notify owners of the recall by mail starting around Oct. 30. In the meantime, owners can key in their 17-digit vehicle identification number at www.hyundaiusa.com/recalls to see whether their Tucson is affected.