Makers of RVs hiring in Decatur

Two recreational vehicle operations in Decatur are responding to increasing customer demand by hiring more than 100 workers, officials announced Monday.

The REV Group and sister company Goldshield Fiberglass have positions open for assemblers, laborers, maintenance technicians, RV service technicians, painters, welders and electricians.

Consumers nationwide are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by increasingly embracing traveling in their own surroundings to avoid airplanes and hotels, company leaders said in a news release.

REV Group, formerly Fleetwood RV, designs and makes specialty vehicles, including ambulances, fire trucks, school buses and transit buses in addition to RVs. The Decatur-based company also provides service, repair and after-market parts.

The company will host a hiring event from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Merit Center parking lot, 1109 Dayton St., Decatur. Candidates must first complete an online profile, wear a mask and remain in their cars.