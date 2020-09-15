Tuesday, September 15, 2020 10:50 am
US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by world trade body
Associated Press
GENEVA – The World Trade Organization said Tuesday that Trump administration tariffs on Chinese goods totaling more than $200 billion are illegal under the rules of the global trade body.
The decision marks the first time the Geneva-based trade body has ruled against a series of tariffs that President Donald Trump's administration has imposed on a number of countries, allies and rivals alike.
