    Tuesday, September 15, 2020 10:50 am

    US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by world trade body

    Associated Press

     

    GENEVA – The World Trade Organization said Tuesday that Trump administration tariffs on Chinese goods totaling more than $200 billion are illegal under the rules of the global trade body.

    The decision marks the first time the Geneva-based trade body has ruled against a series of tariffs that President Donald Trump's administration has imposed on a number of countries, allies and rivals alike.

