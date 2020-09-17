Albion axle maker Dexter seeking to fill 100 positions

An Albion axle maker is hiring for more than 100 positions, officials announced.

Elkhart-based Dexter Axle Co. is hiring for its Albion plant, 500 S. Seventh St. Company officials couldn't be reached to explain whether the workforce is expanding or the jobs remain unfilled because of a lack of qualified applicants.

The manufacturer is seeking CNC cell operators, welders, shipping and receiving technicians, and drivers with commercial driver's licenses, a spokesman said.

The company, which didn't disclose wage information, offers health, dental, vision and life insurance, flexible spending and health savings account options, and a 401(k) plan with company contributions, according to a news release.

Dexter Axle in October 2014 announced plans to create up to 200 new jobs. At that time, the manufacturer was paying starting wages of $16.50 an hour. The average worker at Dexter made $22 an hour at that time.

Dexter Axle, which has eight Indiana locations, employs more than 2,800 throughout 18 manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada.