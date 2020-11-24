Area jobless rate dips below 5%

The Fort Wayne MSA's jobless rate fell by a full percentage point in October to 4.7%, as compared to the 5.7% reported for September, according to data released Monday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Almost 2,500 more people were employed in October than in September, and 2,300 fewer people were actively seeking work.

The local metropolitan statistical area comprises Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

All northeast Indiana counties registered less than 5% unemployment, a threshold most economists consider full employment. The number never reaches zero because the labor force includes people who are recent graduates, who have moved to follow a spouse and who are temporarily laid off due to fluctuations in customer demand.

Experts say the most meaningful comparisons are made from one year to the next, which eliminates seasonal changes. The jobless rate was 3.3% in October 2019, but how meaningful that comparison is remains arguable considering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on this year's numbers.

“All northeast Indiana counties had fewer people in the labor force last month than October 2019,” local officials said in a news release. “While the DWD data does not provide the 'why' to the data, it is reasonable to expect the pandemic's effects to have prompted people to leave the workforce to care for children, retire, or wait out the pandemic before returning to work. It also does not say whether people are working full or part time or if workers' hours have been cut.”

Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne, sounded a note of caution Monday.

“Seeing the unemployment rate decline so swiftly from the April highs is reassuring up to a point,” she said in a statement. “The 'full-employment' measure may be a bit of false narrative because of the shrinking workforce and the limited information this measures. This news should be tempered by the rise in demand for food banks and other emergency relief services.”

Rick Farrant, Northeast Indiana Works' spokesman, said the region's employers are hiring.

“For those people who are able to return to work and choose to do so, there are jobs,” he said in a statement. “Our business services team has been handling a fairly steady stream of hiring notices from employers throughout northeast Indiana across multiple industries. It appears to be a relatively employee friendly job market.”

