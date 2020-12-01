The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, December 01, 2020

    US construction spending jumps 1.3% in October

    MATT OTT | Associated Press

     

    SILVER SPRING, Md. – U.S. construction spending jumped 1.3% in October, the fifth straight monthly increase, again on the strength of single-family home building.

    The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the October gain follows a strong upward revision of 0.5% in September. Private residential construction projects rose 2.9% with single-family home building up 5.6%.

    Spending on government construction projects increased 1%.

    During the first ten months of 2020, construction spending is up 4.3% over the same period last year.

