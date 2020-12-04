GM plant hiring to fill staff shortage

GM is looking for more than 200 temporary workers to fill in for assembly line workers who are sick, on vacation or reassigned to another post, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

“Demand for General Motors' full-size pickup trucks is stronger than ever, and that means GM's Fort Wayne Assembly plant is working harder than ever to satisfy customers,” Stephanie Jentgen Mack said in an email.

The local workforce assembles Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks.

Mack said the automaker doesn't release running tallies of COVID-19 cases for the overall workforce or at individual plants. But, she said, company leaders are monitoring the situation closely.

“We have regular dialogue with the teams in our plant around coronavirus and our safety protocols, especially when we learn someone has tested positive, which happens from time to time. Some positive cases are to be expected until there is a cure for COVID-19,” she said.

“Our multi-layered safety protocols are designed to help keep the virus out of our plants and prevent its spread if someone does test positive. They are working because of strong teamwork at all our sites,” she added.

Rich LeTourneau, bargaining chairman for United Auto Workers Local 2209, represents about 4,500 hourly workers at the local plant. About 150 of them are off work for coronavirus-related reasons, he said.

LeTourneau estimated 12 to 15 workers leave the workforce each day either because they've tested positive for the coronavirus or have to quarantine because they've been exposed to someone who tested positive.

LeTourneau said infections are inevitable and the percentage of affected workers isn't huge. GM is doing what it can by mandating face masks and keeping the plant clean, he said. Additional temporary workers are needed if the assembly plant is to remain open, he said.

The positions pay $16.67 an hour. Workers will be scheduled for a maximum of 32 hours a week and required to work overtime hours “with little notice.” The temps could be assigned to any one of three shifts.

After 90 days of employment, temporary workers are eligible for some benefits.

An application form is available online.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old and eligible to work in the United States. GM also imposes comprehensive hiring assessments, drug testing and a background check.

